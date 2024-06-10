Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Di’Shon Bernard, played his part in another Jamaica in on Tuesday as they made it two wins from two this month.

The Owls defender, who will see his contract at Hillsborough expire at the end of this month, started both of the Reggae Boyz World Cup qualifiers over the last week, first as he played the full game to beat Dominican Republic 1-0, and then again on Sunday against Dominica.

Bernard was taken off at the break with his side 2-0 up over their opponents and looking home and dried, however despite scoring a third in the second half they made hard work of things and only managed to secure a 3-2 victory in the end. A win is a win, of course, and it leaves them second – on goal difference – in Group E.

There has been no word as to why the 23-year-old was taken off, whether it was purely to rest him for the upcoming Copa America or something more worrying, however he’ll be hoping to be back in the starting XI in a couple of weeks when they take on Mexico in Texas.

Meanwhile, it was another frustrating evening for Wednesday target, Iké Ugbo, who was left on the bench for another full game by Jesse Marsch as Canada held France to a 0-0 draw in Bordeaux.

They face Argentina in their opening Copa America fixture, and Ugbo will be desperate to try and make his mark there during a summer that could be pivotal for the next steps in his career.