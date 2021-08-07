Sheffield Wednesday man stretchered off with head injury at Charlton Athletic

The bustling forward, who was named in the starting XI to lead the Owls line alongside Andre Green and Jaden Brown, was caught on the head while defending a Charlton corner.

Having received treatment for several minutes, he was stretchered off for more treatment and replaced by debutant Florian Kamberi.

Though we stress there is no obvious cause for major concern, The Star will provide any updates on Paterson’s condition as and when we get them.