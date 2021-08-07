Sheffield Wednesday man stretchered off with head injury at Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson was stretchered off less than 10 minutes into their League One season opener at Charlton Athletic with a head injury.
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 6:01 pm
The bustling forward, who was named in the starting XI to lead the Owls line alongside Andre Green and Jaden Brown, was caught on the head while defending a Charlton corner.
Having received treatment for several minutes, he was stretchered off for more treatment and replaced by debutant Florian Kamberi.
Though we stress there is no obvious cause for major concern, The Star will provide any updates on Paterson’s condition as and when we get them.