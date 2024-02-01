Sheffield Wednesday man set for medical ahead of deadline day switch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Star reported this morning that the Tangerines were winning the race for his signature after it was decided that he would be allowed to leave the Owls, and now it’s understood that terms have been agreed between the two clubs for him to head out on loan until the end of the season.

Byers has featured regularly for Wednesday this season up until recently, and a change in stance saw him going from being in Danny Röhl’s plans to being available for teams that were interested in bringing him aboard.

A whole host of clubs showed interest in him, ranging from the Championship and League One to the German league, however Neil Critchley was desperate to get him to Bloomfield Road and the presence of former Owls man, David Downes, at Blackpool may well have helped the deal as well.

It’s thought that Byers will undergo a medical at the club today before finalising a loan switch on deadline day, and with his contract at Wednesday up in the summer it is looking increasingly likely that he has played his final game for the club.