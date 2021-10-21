And Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has extended a message of support to the Bournemouth winger, who started his senior career down the road at Sheffield United.

“He’s a wonderful footballer and a really, really top top player,” Moore said. “He’s got the ability to go all the way.

“We all wish him well going forward and completely and utterly, 100 per cent send all our support from this side of the city to him.

Former Sheffield United man David Brooks has been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

“We’re all looking forward to hearing of his speedy and full recovery.”

In an emotional statement, Brooks told the world of his diagnosis after he left the Welsh international camp.

“This is a very difficult message for me to write,” a statement read.

“I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.

“Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.

“I'd like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period.”

Brooks played 30 league games for Sheffield United across a three-year period having joined from Manchester City in 2015.