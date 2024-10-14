Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a good weekend for Sheffield Wednesday’s on loan players as they took to the field for the current clubs at the weekend.

Mallik Wilks, Jack Hall and Mackenzie Maltby were all in action for Rotherham United, Bradford Park Avenue and Scarborough Athletic, while there Bailey Cadamarteri enjoyed a bit of time off after Lincoln City’s game against Wrexham was postponed due to international call-ups.

All three had reason to be pleased as well, with Wilks scoring a fantastic goal for the Millers as they went on to draw 3-3 with Peterborough United, while both Hall and Maltby completed 90 minutes in solid victories as they continued to impress for Park Avenue and Scarborough. You can see Wilks’ goal below:

Rotherham were left kicking themselves after throwing away a two-goal lead having gone 3-1 up against the Posh, however it does mean that their unbeaten run across all competitions extended to five matches, with Steve Evans’ outfit having only lost one in their last nine.

Meanwhile, Hall’s perfect start to life with BPA continued as they picked up another three points at home to Sheffield FC, and though there was to be no third straight clean sheet for the Owls youngster, his side have now won four games on the spin and he’s yet to play a game in their colours that hasn’t ended in success.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jack Hall - Photo by Mike Bayly | Mike Bayly

Lastly, for Maltby, there was more joy to be had with the Seadogs as they managed to secure a vital win that took them into the FA Cup proper, beating Chester 3-1 in the final qualifying round, with the Wednesday defender performing well once again in the heart of their backline. They’ll find out their first opponents later this evening.

It may be that the Owls decide to loan out more of their youngsters in search of more senior game time given the success of the current crop out, but for now the focus of the U21s will be tonight’s mini Steel City derby at Bramall Lane as the two sides do battle in the Professional Development League North.