Defender Reece James hobbled out of Tuesday’s defeat at Plymouth Argyle with a hip/groin issue.

And speaking after the Owls’ 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town, Wednesday boss Darren Moore revealed there is plenty in fears the on-loan Blackpool man will be out for weeks rather than days.

“We have to wait and see a little bit with him and by Monday we’ll know a lot more, but it’s not ideal,” Moore said.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

“I can probably say now that it’s an injury that will keep him out for a few weeks as opposed to anything less than that.

“We should be able to get a diagnosis on the injury, but it’ll be a couple of weeks.

“It’s a blow to lose Akin on the left, Reece was deputising there and it’s a blow. We like that balance to the team and he’s been absolutely superb; lots of experience, a lovely left foot and he brings balance to the team.

“When he went off it jolted us. With the dominance we’ve had with the ball, he’ll be sadly missed and we hope to get him back as soon as possible.”

Wednesday’s next challenge comes with an away trip to Cambridge United next weekend, offering the coaching staff the opportunity to work with the players in a week free of match action.

Mark McGuinness was able to emerge from the bench to play the last 20 minutes of the Cheltenham win and late calls were made on George Byers (foot) and Mallik Wilks (hamstring).

Moore had spoken about his desire to give both players every available opportunity to take part but hopes they will be back fit for next weekend.

“We looked at them today,” Moore said. “They weren’t quite there.

“Both of them can have a full week’s training now with the build-up to the game against Cambridge. A full week’s training will put them in a better place.