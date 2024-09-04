Sheffield Wednesday man receives call-up for major tournament qualifiers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s list of players away on international duty this month has increased, with Yan Valery also getting a call-up.

The Owls have players all over the world this month with the likes of Di’Shon Bernard, Jamal Lowe and Shea Charles among those playing for their national teams, and it has also been confirmed that Valery has made it into the Tunisia squad for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Gambia.

Valery is no stranger to the Tunisian setup having played eight games for the team in the past, however while he has made recent squads he hasn’t played since a win over Cape Verde back in January - he’ll be hoping that changes over the next couple of weeks.

The Eagles of Carthage are at home in Tunis for the first game against the Madagascans, before travelling out to El Jadida in Morocco for their second 2025 AFCON qualifier.

Here’s the full squad that the Owl has been named in -

Goalkeepers:

Ali Al-Jamal, Aman Allah Mamish, Bashir Bin Saeed

Defence:

Yan Valery, Montasser Talbi, Dylan Brun, Yassin Meriah, Ali Al-Abdi, Nader Al-Ghandri, Raed Bouchniba, Houssem Ben Ali

Midfield:

Elias Skhiri, Issa Al-Aidouni, Mohamed Ali Ben Ramadan, Hamza Rafia, Mohamed Al-Hajj Mahmoud, Ferjani Sassi

Attackers:

Youssef Msakni, Seifeddine Jaziri, Mortada Ben Ouanes, Saif Allah Latif, Elias Saad, Bilal Al-Majri, Ali Youssef, Haitham Al-Juwaini