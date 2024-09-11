Sheffield Wednesday man raring to go after fresh injury concern is made clear

Yan Valery was withdrawn from Tunisia’s squad for the international break having suffered a calf injury.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Pol Valentin has suggested he is raring to go should he be drafted into the Owls starting line-up, with concerns raised over the condition of Yan Valery after the Tunisian international withdrew from international duty with injury.

Valery has started each of Wednesday’s Championship matches this season at right-back after sealing his switch from French club Angers in the summer. It has left Valentin with something of a fresh challenge to contend with at S6 - he was a key member of the side that helped secure second tier safety last season. The Spaniard scored his first Owls goal in a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over League Two Grimsby Town late last month.

Speaking to The Star ahead of the international break, Valentin spoke candidly about the fresh dynamic he had experienced since Valery’s arrival at the club and explained the competition between the pair, suggesting he was primed and ready for any eventuality. The seriousness of Valery’s injury is not yet known, though should it prove an issue heading into the restart fixture against QPR on Saturday, Valentin would be fancied by many supporters to take up the spot.

He said: “It's clear, everyone wants to start all the games. You have to be ready, Yan has started but I have shown what I can do. If you have a lot of players it is good for the competition, Yan is pushing me to give more and a better performance and I am pushing Yan because I am pushing behind him. You can maybe think a lot about your ego and wanting to play.

“Look, I know and Danny knows that everybody wants to play, but you just have to be ready. Football can change so fast. One day you are on the bench or the stands, one day your playing. Look at Icky (Michael Ihiekwe), he was not playing for so long last season and then he became very, very important for us. It's a good example to show to the kids that always, even if you are not playing, you must be ready. You prepare for yourself and you must be ready.”