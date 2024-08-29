Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Millwall this weekend hoping for a repeat of last season’s impressive 2-0 win.

London boy Di’Shon Bernard is primed for a family occasion at Sheffield Wednesday’s big trip to Millwall this weekend, joking that the ire of the Lions’ infamous home supporters is likely to centre on a teammate with broad shoulders and experience in truck loads.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl spoke earlier this week to admit the tough challenge of a trip to The Den, which is famed as one of the most passionate and vocal crowds in the EFL. Millwall are one of the best-performing sides in the Championship since the re-appointment of club legend Neil Harris as manager in February, but Wednesday will be hoping to come away with a result akin to the impressive 2-0 win that preceded the sacking of Joe Edwards and Harris’ arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smiling when asked of the challenges that come with a trip to Millwall, Bernard told The Star: “Everyone knows the reputation of Millwall, I’ll leave that one like that! I’m excited to go down there to be honest because it means loads of my family can come and watch me play, which they can’t always do, so that’s always a positive. We know what Millwall bring, we know the qualities they have in their team and the quality of some of the players they have. It’s going to be a good game, a good battle, but I’m really confident that we’ll get the three points.

“It’s not just Millwall, this is anywhere - for me personally, once the whistle blows it’s like you can’t hear too much of the fans. You’re just concentrating and you only hear what your teammates are saying rather than your fans. Maybe if there’s a throw-in and you go out to take it, then you may hear some of the fans. But mostly you can block it all out. You can hear them in the warm-ups.”

The Owls’ is a squad mixed in youth and experience and plenty have played at The Den previously. Bernard chuckled when volunteering who gets the most stick within the Wednesday side - and it comes as no surprise. Barry Bannan’s status as a former Crystal Palace player is perhaps not helpful when it comes to trips to Millwall, but it’s nothing new for him to attract attention - and Bernard points out it’s that sort of attention that can bring out the best in him.

“To be honest, they’re always all on Baz!” Bernard grinned. “We’re alright, it’s him that has to deal with it! But it should be alright once the whistle blows. I don’t know (why Bannan tends to get the brunt), fans are always going to hate the best players in an opposition team so it’s probably a bit of that, but he probably rises to it a little bit as well. You saw it at Grimsby, he was giving some back and I think he thrives off it and it only makes him play better to be honest. He’s one of the players that can do it. I won’t be! But he’s been doing it for years, he’s more experienced than anyone.”