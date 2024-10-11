Sheffield Wednesday man pitted against Sheffield United counterpart for EFL award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bannan was nominated alongside Danny Batth, Alex Mowatt and Borja Sainz for last month’s gong after helping the Owls turn around a rough patch of form, however it was decided by the English Football League’s panel that Norwich City’s Spaniard was the most deserving.
One of the Scot’s goals, though, has also been nominated for an award, with his fantastic strike against Queens Park Rangers being chosen alongside three others in the Championship - including one from cross-city rivals, Sheffield United.
Here’s what was said by the EFL about the nominees:
Barry Bannan – SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY v Queens Park Rangers
Most players would have seen a ball bouncing up off the ground and thought it too high to control their shot. Not Bannan. Trusting his technique, he caught it perfectly on the swivel.
Chris Rigg – SUNDERLAND v Middlesbrough
Call it the impudence of youth or instinctive genius, the clarity of thought Rigg showed as the angle tightened against him to chop a backheel over the line took the collective breath away.
Gustavo Hamer – SHEFFIELD UNITED v Derby County
From an angle that suits a left-footer, Hamer employed the element of surprise to whip in a right-footed free-kick of such pinpoint accuracy, it flicked the inside of the post on its way in.
Hayden Hackney – MIDDLESBROUGH v Stoke City
Accelerating onto a ball that his team’s pressing had won back, Hackney seized the moment to drive forward, step inside a challenge and find the top corner perfectly with a fierce shot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.