Sheffield Wednesday man pitted against Sheffield United counterpart for EFL award

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan missed out on the Championship Player of the Month award for September, but may not go empty handed...

Bannan was nominated alongside Danny Batth, Alex Mowatt and Borja Sainz for last month’s gong after helping the Owls turn around a rough patch of form, however it was decided by the English Football League’s panel that Norwich City’s Spaniard was the most deserving.

One of the Scot’s goals, though, has also been nominated for an award, with his fantastic strike against Queens Park Rangers being chosen alongside three others in the Championship - including one from cross-city rivals, Sheffield United.

Here’s what was said by the EFL about the nominees:

Barry Bannan – SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY v Queens Park Rangers

Most players would have seen a ball bouncing up off the ground and thought it too high to control their shot. Not Bannan. Trusting his technique, he caught it perfectly on the swivel.

Chris Rigg – SUNDERLAND v Middlesbrough

Call it the impudence of youth or instinctive genius, the clarity of thought Rigg showed as the angle tightened against him to chop a backheel over the line took the collective breath away.

Gustavo Hamer – SHEFFIELD UNITED v Derby County

From an angle that suits a left-footer, Hamer employed the element of surprise to whip in a right-footed free-kick of such pinpoint accuracy, it flicked the inside of the post on its way in.

Hayden Hackney – MIDDLESBROUGH v Stoke City

Accelerating onto a ball that his team’s pressing had won back, Hackney seized the moment to drive forward, step inside a challenge and find the top corner perfectly with a fierce shot.