The Owls are three without a win in the league and after a frustrating home draw with Shrewsbury Town are left dusting themselves down ready to make the trip to Ipswich Town this weekend.

What does seem to be the case is that the players are together and ready to face any adversity that comes their way on what will no doubt be a manic 46-game season.

Several players have commented on the togetherness of a group that saw no fewer than 15 new players climb aboard in a whirlwind summer.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa believes the atmosphere within the camp at S6 is as strong as he has experienced.

And for Dominic Iorfa, there is no doubt the spirit cultivated by Darren Moore and his staff at Middlewood Road is better than any he has experienced since joining in January 2019.

Including the long caretaker reigns of Lee Bullen and Neil Thompson, centre-half Iorfa has worked under no fewer than six different managers in his time at S6.

“Since I’ve been at the club, this is the best atmosphere we’ve had,” he said.

“Everyone gets involved, we’re all getting on really well, even the new players have settled in straight away, no problem. I think it’s helped that there’s been that big influx because they’re all experiencing the new things together if you know what I mean.

“The atmosphere is really good every day. It’s a nice environment to come into. Every time we come in there’s people playing table tennis, relaxing, enjoying the space.

“It’s a really good place to be, it’s a really good time to be here and it’s a good environment.”

Much was made of the need for a ‘root and branch’ overhaul of the Wednesday squad this time out, with several senior faces having come to the end of their contracts.

Former manager Garry Monk commented on a handful occasions of a culture issue at S6 while his short-term successor Tony Pulis commented on a lack of leadership in the changing room.