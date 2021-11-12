Sheffield Wednesday man on 'bit of a character' Steve Evans' claims ahead of Gillingham clash

The proud owner of a new contract, the defender spoke about his side’s improving form and outlined the challenges of being a ‘big fish’ side in League One this season.

Former Rotherham United boss Evans claimed this week that Milan Mandaric offered him the Wednesday manager’s job in 2013 but that he turned it down, suggesting his links with the Millers were too strong.

Asked about the claim, Palmer, a then-Wednesday player, said: “I’m not sure about any of that, but I’ve come across him a few times.

“One time in particular he was running onto the pitch and stuff. He seems to be a bit of a character.

“He’ll be getting them all fired up with us as a big fish if you like and that’s something we know is going to come.

“That’s what we know about that expectation we have to deal with. That’s all part of it for us.”

Wednesday enter the clash on a run of nine matches unbeaten and though several of those matches have been draws, the Scotland man suggested it has put his side in a good position going forward.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer is looking forward to this weekend's clash with Gillingham.

Nevertheless, the frustration expressed on the terraces in a run of four consecutive league draws was felt even moreso within the corridors of S6, he said.

“We started well and then through one thing or another we’ve had a few results that have left us disappointed as a group, more through the expectation we put on ourselves and rightly so.

“We want to win every game and when you concede late and you turn a win into a draw you feel the disappointment.

“In the bigger picture of things it’s one loss in 13 across all competitions and that’s something we can put down. That Sunderland result, the way we went about things, we’ve set that precedent now and it’s something we want to do as much as possible.

“We’re talking about really fine margins in some of those games as well.