Sheffield Wednesday man makes relegation prediction after huge Owls victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spaniard has come on leaps and bounds in recent weeks as Danny Röhl and his side look to try and climb up the Championship table, and while they remain in the bottom three at this point in time they have now won three of their last four matches and are now three points behind 21st-placed Queens Park Rangers.

On Saturday they head to Rotherham United in another massive encounter for the Owls, and Valentin will be looking to make an impact once again following his impressive performance in the 2-1 victory over Bristol City. He believes that there is more to come.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it was a very good game,” he said after beating the Robins. “And we deserved this win. We played well in the first half, and afterwards we did the things we needed to do - like after Dish’s red card we defended very well our own box and attacked the other…

“The team is focused on what we need to do, and I think we’ll get out of relegation because the team believes a lot in Danny and all the things that we’re doing every day. I think we’ll change our situation.