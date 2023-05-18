Sheffield Wednesday man makes passionate plea in what could be ‘my last chance’

David Stockdale may not be playing tonight, but he’s issued a plea for everyone at Sheffield Wednesday to show belief ahead of tonight’s mammoth task.

The Owls take on Peterborough at Hillsborough this evening as they seek to overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg in what would be a play-off first, however the odds are stacked against them after their catastrophic result in the away leg.

Wednesday have scored 4+ on a number of times this season, and the Posh have conceded 3+ on eight different occasions, but it’s a big ask for the home side to pull off such an improbable result in a game of this magnitude.

Stockdale, though, has been in the game a long time and knows the sort of surprises that the game can spring up - he’s called for supporters to back them one last time as they look to pull off one of the biggest turnarounds the competition has ever seen.

Taking to social media in the hours before the game, the 37-year-old acknowledged that it could be a final opportunity for him...

“If we don’t have belief, we don’t have anything,” he said. “Give everything, could personally be my last chance and I still believe… Need our fans to raise the roof one last time this season at home.”