Sheffield Wednesday man makes mature form admission and pushes for Coventry win

James Beadle is hoping Sheffield Wednesday can pull off a big win at Coventry City before heading off for the international break.

The talented youngster has been tipped for big things and continued his development with a standout performance in Wednesday’s goalless draw at Bristol City. Two big saves earned the Owls their first Championship clean sheet since the opening day and with confidence behind him, he’s intent on pressing on for more.

Speaking with a maturity beyond his years, it’s clear Beadle has high standards and was self-critical of recent performances. Arriving back to Hillsborough on loan after his star turn in the second half of their survival campaign last season, he rated his Ashton Gate outing as his best of the season so far.

“It’s a really tough place to come,” he told BBC Sheffield in the moments after the Robins stalemate. “They’re really well set up with a good manager. If you can’t win, you need to keep a point and that’s what we did. Hopefully we continue this, go ahead into Saturday and get a win.

“You work hard every day to make those sorts of saves. It’s obviously been a tough start to the season personally, I haven’t made the saves I’ve wanted to make but tonight I feel like I’ve contributed... It was (best performance of the season), as I say I haven’t made the best start to the season but I back myself every day in training with my coaches and it’s nice to contribute today.”

Beadle has played in each of the EFL divisions and has drawn admiring eyes. Last month he enjoyed time training with the England senior team and has his long-term goals set on a more permanent position with the Three Lions. For now, he’s busy continuing his development and building consistency at S6.

He continued: “I’ve had two good loans before at Crewe and at Oxford, but the step up is really big and this is right for my development. I’ll continue and keep pushing towards more performances and more wins... it’s the speed of the game, it’s always quicker. I said there wasn’t much difference between League Two and League One, but in the Championship there is a massive, massive difference.”