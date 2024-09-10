Sheffield Wednesday man makes another international debut - strong start aids win

Sheffield Wednesday loanee, James Beadle, made his debut for England’s U21s on Monday night in a convincing win over Austria.

The 20-year-old, who is back for his second stint at Hillsborough, has enjoyed a successful international break away with the national team, firstly being given the chance to train with the likes of Jordan Pickford and the senior Three Lions stoppers, and then helping the Young Lions to victory at Kenilworth Road.

Brighton & Hove Albion youngster, Beadle, has been ever-present for the Owls in the Championship under Danny Röhl since making his first appearance in Wednesday colours, and his form in the second half of last season was a big factor in their great escape to remain in the second tier. So successful was his time in S6 that his parent club agreed to send him back.

He’s made a number of appearances in England colours over the years, from U15 all the way up the levels, and now he’s just one step away from Lee Carsley’s men after turning out for the U21s for the first time, helping them beat the Austrian’s 4-1. He made a strong save in the opening couple of minutes to make sure they didn’t fall behind, too.

Beadle wasn’t called into action too much over the course of the rest of the night as England dominated the tie at Luton Town’s home ground, and though he’ll be disappointed not to have come away with a clean sheet he’ll have been delighted to get the win - even if it was just a friendly.

This month’s international break is now almost at an end as Röhl and his side prepare for their game against Queens Park Rangers this weekend, however there are still a couple of matches left to play for Wednesday’s players outside the country - firstly for Pierce Charles as Northern Ireland’s U21s take on Ukraine tonight in a UEFA U21s European Championship qualifier, and then for both Di’Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe in Jamaica’s trip to Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Wednesday’s players will be itching to get back to winning ways this weekend when QPR come to town, with the team having now lost the momentum that the end of last season and opening day of this one had given them.