Sheffield Wednesday don’t have to look too far down the road for inspiration as they look to climb out of an early-season trudge that has them sat at the bottom of the Championship table.

That’s according to defender Di’Shon Bernard, who is yet to taste a win in Wednesday colours have joined the club in the summer.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Swansea City, the Jamaican international told The Star the camp remained confident of turning things around.

And while there was no suggestion that Wednesday would go on to emulate their ultimate achievement, he is looking at the efforts of Nottingham Forest as a blueprint for what can be achieved after a torrid start to a league campaign.

Forest went seven matches without a win at the outset of the 2021/22 season - drawing only once - before recovering their form to seal promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

While such a revival is looking unlikely at Hillsborough, Bernard was keen to stress ahead of the South Wales trip that history shows it can be done.

“Each game is important,” he said. “We’re trying to take each game as it comes and to put huge importance on the next game. We are trying to get the win and keep improving.

“We know it’s not been the best of starts but we also know it’s just the start of the season.

“I remember when I was at Hull, Nottingham Forest were in the same position and they ended up getting promoted. We know it’s a long season, we need to keep our heads.

“We know the wins will come.”

Like teammates who have taken on press duties this season, the centre-half spoke of a belief in-camp that Wednesday can improve after a whirlwind summer saw them give their Championship opponents a headstart.

“Obviously as a team it’s not been the start we wanted,” he said. “But there’s obviously a lot of progression to come.