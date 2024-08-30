Sheffield Wednesday man lands international call-up for Northern Ireland and Austria fixtures

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, James Beadle, has been called up to the upcoming England U21s camp.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to youth internationals having gone through the youth ranks with the Three Lions, and he’ll be hoping to make his mark in September when Ben Futcher’s side go up against Northern Ireland and Austria.

Beadle may even come up against his Owls teammate, Pierce Charles, who has been named in NI squad for the fixture - which is a qualifier for the U21 Euros - on September 6th, after which England will take on Austria in a friendly at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road on September 10th.

The full squad is as follows -

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday, loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Callum Doyle (Norwich City, loan from Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Nathan Wood (Southampton),

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), James McAtee (Manchester City), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Liam Delap (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling-Junior (Bologna FC, loan from Aston Villa), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Jaden Philogene (Aston Villa), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.