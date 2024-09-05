Sheffield Wednesday forward, Jamal Lowe, has spoken of the importance of getting involved in projects away from the field of play.

Lowe, who joined the Owls over the summer, wasted no time making his first mark at the club as he scored on his full debut at Hillsborough, but he’s also working off the pitch as well as he teams up the British Heart Foundation to try and raise money and awareness for their Every Minute Matters campaign aimed at making sure as many people as possible are trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation - CPR as it’s better known.

Sky Bet have committed to donating £10,000 for every injury time winning goal scored in the EFL this season - of which Lowe is hoping to get a few - across the Championship, EFL League One and EFL League Two, and the Wednesday striker believes that it’s key that people with influence, and not just footballers, try to do their bit.

He told The Star, “I think it’s important because, as a footballer or anyone else in a certain amount of limelight, you can be seen as a role model, and your responsibility as a role model is to try and do the basics, try and do the good stuff - things that will improve or benefit the people that are looking up to you.

This is something that will clearly benefit everyone, so it’s a thing that’s good to support, good to show interest in, and have a look at. It could be the difference between life and death - it’s a really important thing.”

The aim of the campaign is to raise £3 million for the BHF and recruit 270,000 football fans to learn CPR, with around 70,000 people having already been inspired to do so since it began in May.