Sheffield Wednesday man helps England to comfortable victory in Poland

The 19-year-old was handed a starting berth for the Men's Elite League side at Bialystok City Stadium, picking up another international appearance as he continues his development through the ranks of the Young Lions.

It wasn't the busiest afternoon for the Brighton & Hove Albion man, but he was where he needed to be at all times and made one very strong intervention to keep the Polish at bay in the second half as they went on to secure a 5-1 victory largely thanks to a Dane Scarlett hattrick after the break.

https://twitter.com/yeswecrann/status/1771257069561082306?s=61&t=d5CojC1Sfs9n08j1qNv6Jg

Tim Iroegbunam got the ball rolling towards the end of the opening stanza as the game went into half time at 1-0, but by the 71st minute England were home and dry after Scarlett's quickfire triple took the game to 4-0 - not long afterwards Beadle was replaced by Tommy Simkin, who wasn't able to keep a clean sheet himself as Jan Zuberek found a way past him moments later.

No late comeback was on the cards, however, and Nelson Abbey made it five in the final moments of the game to round off a comprehensive victory in Bialystok. They now turn their attentions to Tuesday night's game against the Czech Republic at Mestsky Stadium where they'll be hoping to pick up another victory away from home soil.