Sheffield Wednesday man has goals expectation on other side of international break

That’s according to Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory, who along with his teammates is in the midst of a vitally important international break hoping to build on the hard-fought draw earned at Leeds United over the weekend.

There have been concerns about the side’s performances both in attack and defence on their road to that solitary point in five league matches so far.

But Gregory is confident time and hard work will see their luck turn. The message from within the camp has been simple on so many occasions this season; that a closer understanding of Xisco’s methods will be earned and will pay off.

Wednesday supporters will hope it comes sooner rather than later. Gregory believes the tide will turn.

“It will when we get it to where he wants,” Gregory said on improving attacking form. “The last couple of games we’ve created a little more than the first few so it shows we will go on to create more.

“We need to keep clean sheets, we need to work as a unit and that’s the most important thing at the minute.

“I do feel like every game we’re going to score - OK it might not be three or four at the minute - but we’re always going to score and if we can keep them out at the other end we can build from there.”

Gregory wholeheartedly accepts the outside frustration of Owls fans well fed on results after two largely dominant campagns in League One.

It’s one he says the players are well aware of, but one he feels they can cope with.

“I just try to stay the same whether we win or we lose,” he said. “You’re going to lose and you’re going to win, if you can stop yourself from getting to high or too low, it makes things easier.

“I think going home to the family and spending time with your little ones, it can allow you to switch off from everything.

“You come in the next day refreshed and you go again.