Sheffield Wednesday man has completed surgery as Darren Moore opens up on plans

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s talented youngsters has grown in stature since a loan in League Two and is back at Middlewood Road spending time with his Owls teammates.

Ciaran Brennan had his time at Swindon Town cut short in March after suffering a disclocated shoulder in a match against Harrogate Town.

It transpired Brennan would require surgery on his injury - a procedure that went well.

And while it won’t be possible for the Republic of Ireland youth cap to play for the Owls this season, there will be huge efforts made to integrate him into first team contention when pre-season comes around.

“Ciaran has had his operation now so he’ll be back for us in pre-season,” Darren Moore told The Star.

“We’d have liked to have had him stay there [with Swindon] and play and get towards a mark of games. What would have happened is that physically - and he may not have consciously known it - he would have grown.

“He’s got a great footballing brain so to add physicality to that brings him a bridge closer because we’re certainly looking to make him a part of the first team plans heading into next season.”

Brennan has been joined around Middlewood Road by fellow youngster Ryan Galvin, who has been able to resume his loan with Maidstone United having overcome an injury of his own.

These experiences have been successful ones from an Owls perspective, said Moore, who has noticed a difference in the pair since they have been back at base. Galvin, too, will get his chance to impress when the squad reconvenes after a summer break.

The Wednesday boss said: “When I look at them and stand with them, I look at them and there’s a difference in their bodies, in their postures, the way they hold themselves. It’s just completely different.