Sheffield Wednesday man explains goal celebration - confused by villain status

Barry Bannan is so often the Sheffield Wednesday figure that gets the most stick from opposition supporters - and he’s unlikely to get a clear ride of this weekend.

The Owls skipper has become synonymous with the club over a decade, making 411 appearances and counting having worn the captain’s armband since 2020. He started his career with Aston Villa and retains a keen association with the club, meaning rival supporters of West Midlands clubs can often single out Bannan for his fair share of stick. With West Brom the visitors to Hillsborough this weekend, he can surely expect a whistle or two next up.

Di’Shon Bernard volunteered in a recent press conference that players within the camp are well aware of Bannan’s frosty relationship with fans of other clubs - even those who might not share a particularly intense rivalry with Wednesday or the Scot himself. Asked why he seems to become the target of those in opposition seats so routinely, he smiled - and made clear it is something he is entirely comfortable with.

“I don't know,” he chuckled. “Don't get me wrong, I'm no angel and sometimes I might give a bit back in retaliation to getting some off their fans, but I do seem to be a target on every away trip we go to, to be honest. You live with it, it's part and parcel of football and it happens. I enjoy it, it gives you a bit of extra fire in your belly to try and score or win the game. Hopefully it continues because it does fire me up a bit. I enjoy it.”

Bannan is on a run of two goals in two matches in what have been encouraging performances. Despite a run of five without a win, Baggies boss Carlos Corberan has become the latest figure to point out that their lowly early season league position does not reflect the strength of their efforts between the boxes.

An stunning Bannan injury time goal against QPR a fortnight ago seemed to earn Wednesday a win before a controversial equaliser landed three minutes later. On an afternoon in which Josh Windass spoke out to implore home supporters to stay patient with the Owls, Bannan’s ‘finger in ears’ celebration was taken by some to be an indication of some sort towards the Wednesday fan base. Not so, he said.

“That was for the QPR supporters,” he grinned. “Every time I went to take a corner I was getting battered by them and I was thinking 'I've not done anything wrong to QPR over my career!' So I found it quite strange. It wasn't to our fans, it was to their fans. Every time I was down that end I was getting hammered by them (QPR fans). It was strange - I have no real history with QPR fans. I know I've upset numerous other club's fans.”