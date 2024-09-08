Sheffield Wednesday man endures bittersweet night - Owl hopes for start in Luton

Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Shea Charles, endured a bittersweet evening at international level in Bulgaria on Sunday.

The 20-year-old midfielder has become a regular in the Northern Ireland team of late, and earlier in the week played a pivotal role as their UEFA Nations League campaign got off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over Luxembourg at Windsor Park in Belfast.

So it was no surprise to see him start again when Michael O’Neill named his side for their second game of the international break against the Bulgarians, however the youngster wasn’t able to help his side avoid a narrow defeat in Plovdiv. He played the full 90 minutes, but Kiril Despodov’s goal proved to be the difference as the hosts won 1-0.

Despite the defeat, though, Charles could be pleased with his own performance at Hristo Botev Stadium, and was named as the Man of the Match for his nation following a performance that saw him end the game with 7.1% of all the possession, second only to Dan Ballard (7.7%). He also made one key pass, and more accurate passes (32) than all but two of his teammates - he’ll soon be heading back to Sheffield to return to Middlewood Road now that his international duties are done.

Meanwhile, tonight could see James Beadle given a chance to do his thing for England’s U21s as they take on Austria at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road, with the 20-year-old having missed out on the game against Northern Ireland in favour of Burnley’s James Trafford - who played the full 90 minutes of that 0-0 draw.

This evening’s game is a friendly encounter rather than an U21 European Championship qualifier, and with Beadle having recently spent time with the senior England goalkeepers at St. George’s Park he’ll be hoping that he gets a chance to show what he’s got in his locker amongst his agemates.