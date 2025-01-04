Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Sean Fusire, has opened up about how much it means to him to pen a new contract at his boyhood club.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who has been with the Owls since the age of nine, committed his future to the club on Friday as he put pen to paper on a new deal at Hillsborough, finally putting to bed talk of his future after weeks of negotiations.

Fusire has made four appearances for Wednesday this season, all in the Carabao Cup, impressing manager, Danny Röhl, with his efforts so far - and the midfield man made sure to mention the German’s influence in his decision to stick around at S6 beyond the end of this season.

"I’m ecstatic!” he said in an interview with the club. “It’s a massive thing for me and my family, and a massive step in a long journey that I’m hoping to be an even longer journey. All the people around me know me as a Sheffield Wednesday player and it’s a privilege to be able to continue the journey.

"I’ve been here a long time and it’s all positive and good memories and loads of development. The games this year have been amazing. I think playing against Hull was my greatest moment this year, just in the way I was received by the crowd and having my family there.

"Anyone will tell you that the manager is a big reason for wanting to come here and wanting to stay. For me, he’s shown me that if I need to speak with him about anything, I can approach him and same with his staff. I’ve moved from being treated as a young boy coming up, to having demands on me and to have things he expects from me, and it’s been nice to develop into that and have good relationships with him and the staff.

"Now I want to stay fit and play as many games as I can, and hopefully give the manager enough to show that I’m someone he can rely on, and make the most of it."

Fusire is a player who could end up out loan now that his chances of first team minutes have become slim following the Owls’ Carabao Cup exit, however Wednesday will be keen to weigh up their options on that front very carefully.