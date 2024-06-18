Sheffield Wednesday man discovers opponents after late tournament acceptance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Joey Phuthi, is hoping to be in action for his nation, Zimbabwe over the next few weeks.

The 19-year-old didn’t feature in either of the Warriors’ World Cup Qualifiers this month as they fell to disappointing defeats to Lesotho and South Africa, however he’ll get more chance to stake his claim for international minutes as they prepare for this year’s COSAFA Cup.

It was confirmed last week that Zimbabwe would take on Zambia and Comoros after being drawn in Group B of the competition, however their third opponent in the competition had been left unconfirmed – that has now changed.

Jairos Tapera’s side now know that it will be Kenya who take up the fourth slot in the group, and the Zimbabweans will be hoping that they can secure top spot – or the best second place finish – in order to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament in early July.

Things get underway in South Africa on June 26th with the final and third-place play-off taking place on July 7th – however specifics for each game have not been released as of yet.

Phuthi, who had an option on his Owls contract exercised recently, interestingly made his national debut against Kenya as he came on as a late substitute in March – but he’ll be hoping for more time on the pitch this time around when they go up against the Harambee Stars once again.