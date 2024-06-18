Sheffield Wednesday man discovers opponents after late tournament acceptance
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 19-year-old didn’t feature in either of the Warriors’ World Cup Qualifiers this month as they fell to disappointing defeats to Lesotho and South Africa, however he’ll get more chance to stake his claim for international minutes as they prepare for this year’s COSAFA Cup.
It was confirmed last week that Zimbabwe would take on Zambia and Comoros after being drawn in Group B of the competition, however their third opponent in the competition had been left unconfirmed – that has now changed.
Jairos Tapera’s side now know that it will be Kenya who take up the fourth slot in the group, and the Zimbabweans will be hoping that they can secure top spot – or the best second place finish – in order to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament in early July.
Things get underway in South Africa on June 26th with the final and third-place play-off taking place on July 7th – however specifics for each game have not been released as of yet.
Phuthi, who had an option on his Owls contract exercised recently, interestingly made his national debut against Kenya as he came on as a late substitute in March – but he’ll be hoping for more time on the pitch this time around when they go up against the Harambee Stars once again.
The only other Wednesday player in action this summer at international level is Di’Shon Bernard, and as things stand he’ll be a free agent by the time the Copa America comes to an end.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.