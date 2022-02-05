The 47-year-old, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, will test to see whether he is able to make the trip to the Pirelli Stadium but will take a no-risk approach to contravening Government guidelines and putting anybody else in danger.

It is Moore's third period of isolation. The second, undertaken in the first weeks of his Wednesday career last year, left him hospitalised.

But he undertook media duties yesterday and seemed to be in fine fettle having suffered only a handful of minor symptoms.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore may be able to join his old friend Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink on the touchline at Burton Albion tomorrow.

“I feel fine,” Moore said. “If I was none the wiser, I would have probably thought it was a heavy cold and sore throat.

“If it was down to me, I would be back in there barking orders but I have got to think about the others. I have got to follow the protocols.

“Today has been a good day and we will see whether I make tomorrow's game. If not, I would like to think I am back next week.

“There is a possibility [he could make the touchline for Burton Albion]. Obviously, I have got to follow the protocols. I had symptoms last weekend. Fingers crossed but it is touch and go for tomorrow.”

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink and Darren Moore doing battle in their playing days.

The clash sees Moore’s Wednesday go up against Burton for the first time this season, with the Brewers 10th in the table 11 points shy of the top six.

Owls boss Moore said: “It is incredible work what Jimmy has done, really incredible. When he was there before, he had a promotion.

“He is back at the club now and took them over when they were in a real sticky situation. He brought solidity to them.

“I am sure he will feel they will be in the shake up come the end of the season. They are certainly making a good fight of it now and the team are working and fighting for him.