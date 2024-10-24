Sheffield Wednesday man confirms transfer offer and offers update on future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular Sheffield Wednesday wide man Pol Valentin has offered an update of sorts on his Owls future.

The Spaniard, who has battled his way back up the pecking order at S6 having started their last three league matches, was the subject of interest from elsewhere in the summer after a stellar maiden campaign in English football. The Star revealed in September that a transfer approach from Europa League outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv had been knocked back by Wednesday and last week reported the club were considering offering Valentin fresh terms.

Speaking to The Star ahead of their trip to Portsmouth on Friday, Valentin said: “There was an offer maybe one month ago and in the summer as well, some teams were asking about my situation. Always, I have wanted to be here at the club, we had a conversation after the offer and at the moment we have not spoken more, I am waiting for the club and it is the club that need to make the movement on this, but I am waiting. I am focused on the training and the games. I know this will come and if the club wants, they will speak with me.”

The 27-year-old has played 52 times for Wednesday since signing from Sporting de Gijón in the whirlwind summer of 2023. He has so far had a nomadic career of seven clubs - eight further Owls appearances will make the Wednesday the club he has played most times for - and would like to lay roots at Hillsborough as he eyes up another milestone.

“There were some Spanish teams (that showed interest), they maybe looked at my performance and saw I played a lot of games,” Valentin continued. “If I am honest I don’t know exactly which teams, I know my agent told me there was interest and he asked the club what they want to do with Pol because I have one year left, good performances and played a lot of games. The club said I was important and I feel important as well. I am happy here, I want to be here.

“I played a lot of games already and I want to get to 100, minimum. But it’s the club that need to come. I am relaxed and focused on what is going on in the season and these things will come... I would like to stay. This is a second home, I am feeling the love from everyone, I feel so comfortable every day in the training ground with all the people here, the guys that work here and I am feeling very good.”