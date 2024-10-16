Sheffield Wednesday man confident Owls can attract more Premier League stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan Premier League starlets is confident the club can attract more players of his ilk going forward.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Beadle has attracted praise for his recent performances, with Wednesday picking up seven points from their last three games in a whirlwind week that took them into the international break. Title hopefuls Burnley lay in wait at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Together with Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, Beadle is one of several younger players to start the season strongly at S6. On loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, the goalkeeper made the decision to return to S6 after a successful half-campaign last time out - and watched on as Charles opted for Wednesday ahead of some big, big competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked why it is that the Owls have been able to attract players of that calibre in recent months, Beadle told The Star: “The big things is the manager and the size of the club. The manager is obviously a really good tactician, but he also develops players and helps players with their game, especially outfield players. He gives them such specific instructions and helps with things like body position, really little technical things that help with all different sides of the game.

“It's the size of the club, too. You know if you do well, in the city you'll be loved and they really care. It's a big thing. You know they'll look after you when times are hard but they'll really love you when things are going well, that's really important I think.”

Wednesday are a club loaded with expectation and it has often been said that loan players heading out to Hillsborough on a temporary basis will find the benefit of experiencing playing under pressure. Beadle, who has his goals set at earning the England number one jersey someday, certainly feels that is the case.

“At the end of the day, if you want to play at the top level, that pressure is going to be even higher than Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “You look at the guys playing at Manchester United and places like that. But it's important to get a taste for it when you're younger. Everybody gets criticised when you play football, everyone wants to win and you feel that.”