Sheffield Wednesday have entered the first international break of the season in something of a form funk.

A run of three defeats from their last three Championship games has had the mood of euphoria wiped from Sheffield Wednesday since an opening day win over Plymouth Argyle, with manager Danny Röhl promising a fortnight’s graft and a fitting response on the other side of the international break.

The Owls underwent a sizeable squad turnover in the summer, with a number of players coming in and out of the club in what has been a transformative few months in the changing room. While the correct formula and the developing spirit of the squad are factors mentioned by the Wednesday boss in recent media engagements, there will be an introspection on all matters during the two-week break to find answers for their run of three goalless Championship defeats.

One thing their recruitment surge has made more prominent is strength in depth. Senior players have spoken about an increased standard in training ahead of the season and a Carabao Cup win at Hull City earlier this month saw several of the side that survived in the Championship last year used in what was effectively a ‘second string’ selection.

“I think it looks very good,” Röhl said on the level of competition for places at S6 ahead of defeat at Millwall over the weekend. “I think nearly in every position we have double or three players and this is good to have the competition. The good thing now is that nearly every player got minutes from the last games, this is really helpful.”

Senior playing figure Dominic Iorfa is into his seventh season with the Owls and believes the strength in depth at the club is as strong as he’s seen. Centre-half is a position with a number of players jostling for position and with goals having come too easily in recent games it’s an area that could see change. Several individuals fighting for one position, Iorfa says, is key to a successful season.

He said: “Any successful team you look at throughout the leagues you have competition and it's so, so important you have other guys pushing you every single day in training. Whoever plays on the weekend knows it's their chance to perform and if they don't, there are other players working hard behind the scenes that are capable of doing a good job. You need it from a depth point of view as well, it's always a long season and you know players aren't going to be able to play 46 games so you need quality that's able to step in.”