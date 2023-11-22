Popular Sheffield Wednesday defender Di'Shon Bernard will surely return to Middlewood Road in high spirits this week after his Jamaica side made history in a remarkable two-leg win over Canada.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tie served as the Conmebol Nations League quarter-final, but also secured Jamaica qualification for the 2024 Copa America, with the Reggae Boyz securing only their third qualification for the tournament in the nation's history.

Theirs was a remarkable qualification, with the first leg in Kingston over the weekend delayed due to a rampant storm that waterlogged the pitch. A sell-out crowd was depleted when the match was rearranged for a 10.30am kick-off the following day partly due to Canada's travel commitments. Bernard started as the visitors won 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It left Bernard's side a huge uphill battle to climb heading into last night's return leg in Toronto - the Owls man was named on the bench - facing near-freezing temperatures and the fact they had never won a game in Canada. When Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies earned the hosts a half-time lead, it looked an increasingly tall task.

But Shamar Nicholson's double and a white-knuckle winner from Fulham man Bobby Decordova-Reid cancelled out Ismael Kone's on-the-night equaliser in what was a night of chaos, with Jamaica taking the tie on the basis of the away goal rule.