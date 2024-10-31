Sheffield Wednesday Swiss army knife, Callum Paterson, was delighted to lead the Owls out as captain in their game against Brentford.

‘Pato’ has been used sparingly by the Wednesday boss so far this season, and had to wait until earlier this month for his first minutes in the Championship, however on Tuesday night he donned the armband at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Owls held the Bees to a 1-1 draw before the Premier League side came out on top in the penalty shootout.

The Scot was roundly praised for his performance in the capital as he put in a real shift to keep the hosts at bay for large periods, and one fantastic bit of play saw him bomb back before executing a perfect sliding tackle to stop Yoane Wissa in his tracks.

PA

Paterson was praised by his manager, Danny Röhl, in the aftermath of the fixture, with the German speaking highly of his work ethic, and the versatile former Cardiff City man spoke of how pleased he was to be playing football again.

“It was a good game,” he said afterwards. “It was unfortunate in the end and I think we maybe ran out of steam a bit, but we showed that we can hold our own against a good Premier League team and penalties isn’t a bad way to go out. We’re out of the cup but we have the league to focus on…

“I’m just happy to be back on the pitch, I’m a footballer who wants to play football, and I’ve got to give my all every time I’m asked - I do that in training day in and day out. So I was happy to be out there, and to captain the side is another special moment.

“I’ve been captain a few times, but it’s nice to be recognised as somebody that’s an authoritative figure at the club. I’ve been here a long time, played a lot of games here and elsewhere, so I’m happy that the gaffer has trusted me with my experience.

“It means a lot, obviously I’ve not been ‘frozen out’, but I’ve not played a lot of football recently and it’s been hard to take - real tough on the old brain - but to be shown a bit of confidence by the gaffer and lead the boys out was a great feeling.”