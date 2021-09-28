Sheffield Wednesday man called up for international duty - will Bolton Wanderers clash be postponed?

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who in the early stages of the season has already tasted the highs and lows of professional football, will take his place in the Northern Ireland squad for their trips to Switzerland (October 9) and Bulgaria (October 12). Both matches are vital World Cup qualifiers.

The Switzerland fixture falls on the same day that Wednesday are scheduled to welcome Bolton Wanderers to Hillsborough, prompting suggestions the match may well fall the way of last month’s match-up with Sunderland and have to be postponed.

Though they have Wales international Josh Sheehan in their ranks, Bolton are unlikely to reach the threshold of three call-ups needed to enact the option of a postponement.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been called up to play for Northern Ireland.

Peacock-Farrell is Wednesday’s first call-up of the forthcoming international weekend – there was no further call-up last time round – though there is a strong chance Theo Corbeanu will be called up for Canada’s matches against Jamaica and Panama.

Whether another call-up will take place remains to be seen. Scotland pair Liam Palmer and Callum Paterson haven’t been selected since before the summer’s European Championships and Florian Kamberi hasn’t been part of the Albania squad for some time.

Last week Bolton boss Ian Evatt admitted contingency conversations had taken place between the two clubs. Ticket sale information was circulated by both clubs earlier this week with the caveat that the match is subject to change.