Sheffield Wednesday man being ‘considered’ by Europa League outfit

Pol Valentin impressed on his first season at Sheffield Wednesday, and it would appear that his form didn’t go unnoticed.

The 27-year-old had a difficult start to life at Hillsborough after the manager that signed him, Xisco Munoz, left shortly after his arrival, and he took some time getting up to fitness in his first campaign in England.

But once he got the ball rolling he didn’t look back, becoming a popular figure at S6 amongst the players and fans as he went on to play a crucial role in the club’s survival in the Championship.

Valentin has been in and out of the side this season as Danny Röhl tinkers with his side in his first full season, but he has stepped up to the plate and even got his first goal for the club before the international break when he found the back of the net against Grimsby Town.

Now it’s being reported that Israeli outfit, Maccabi Tel Aviv, are looking at the defender as a potential signing before their transfer window closes this week – Spanish journalist, Angel Garcia, says that the UEFA Europa League outfit would be ‘willing to pay a transfer fee’.

The Star understands that Maccabi’s interest is genuine, however it remains to be seen what kind of offer would have to come the Owls’ way in order for them to consider letting Valentin go considering they have no proper chance to replace him given that the English window is now closed.