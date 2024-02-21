Sheffield Wednesday man back in training after injury layoff
The long-serving Owls stopper has been unavailable for almost a month after sustaining an injury ahead of the first Coventry City game in the FA Cup last month, with Pierce Charles having to step in during his absence given that James Beadle was cup-tied.
Dawson hasn't been in a Wednesday squad since then as he recovered from his knock, however that could well change this coming weekend when Bristol City come to Hillsborough in their latest Championship outing.
A video released by the club with footage of the team training showed Dawson back in the mix alongside Beadle and Charles with goalkeeper coach, Sal Bibbo, and the 28-year-old looked comfortable again in the drills that the trio were being put through at Middlewood Road.
There was also footage of Dominic Iorfa in training again following his lengthy spell out of the side, and despite him not featuring for the U21s in the win over Barnsley on Tuesday there may be a chance that he could make his return to action at S6 on Saturday afternoon.
Akin Famewo, meanwhile, was seen warming up with the team as he continues his recovery after missing the last two games - though a return date for him remains to be seen at this point. Danny Röhl will be asked for an update in tomorrow's pre-match press conference.