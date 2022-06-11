Sheffield Wednesday man announces grandstand finish to major charity challenge

The Wednesday man is running 10k every day in Jun to raise money for a fundraising push to supporter toddler Jude Mellon-Jameson, son of Arron, who featured at Hillsborough a handful of times having come through the club’s academy with Palmer.

Last year little Jude was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer which affects 100 children in the UK each year.

And now, fitting in with his pre-season preparations, the Scotland international is working up a sweat daily, raising over £3,000 already.

“I think I slightly underestimated the length it takes to run 10k,” said Palmer, speaking to BBC Sheffield earlier this week. “I’m used to a different style of running whereby you can get a breather if the ball goes out of play or if it’s a set piece or half-time.

“In a 10k it’s more of a mental case and it’s more of a steady pace for me, 50 minutes or an hour.”

Palmer is currently on a family holiday to Dubai but has been keeping up with his running pledge, a factor that has presented obvious new challenges.

“The changing climate goes without saying,” Palmer said. “Trying to run early in the morning or late at night.

“Having to juggle having three kids on holiday and not wanting to disrupt them too much.

“So far so good, I’m enjoying the routes, the people you meet on the way.

“I can’t believe as a dad, what he must be going through. The prolonged nature of it, it’s been over such a long period of time with a lot of hospital visits. I’m sure there have been a lot of times where they’ve not been all that upbeat about the situation and that doesn’t bear thinking about.

“He’s always got a smile on his face as best he can. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare but how they’re fighting it together as a family is admirable and it’s there for everyone to see.”

Palmer can be found logging his efforts every evening on social media, which has garnered a hugely positive reception from followers on both sides of Sheffield’s footballing divide and beyond.

He said: “I’ve had messages from supporters of all different clubs. That’s been nice, to see rivalries cast aside. There’s been a feeling of goodwill and people hoping they can help others and help Jude in his recovery.

“I know times are extremely hard at the moment with the cost of living crisis so even a share on social media will help raise awareness for the charity and to sharing Jude’s story. You never know by hitting that share button who it might reach.”

Palmer’s gruelling challenge will come to an end at the end of the month on June 30 – where he will finish his combined 300k effort with 10k round Hillsborough Park and a grandstand finish at the stadium.