Sheffield Wednesday man admits frustrations with Owls' defensive woes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Max Lowe, says that it’s frustrating being part of a backline that is conceding so many goals.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday twice led against Bristol City this week, but were unable to hold onto their lead as they went on to draw 2-2, making it seven games since their last clean sheet across all competitions. They’ve conceded 17 goals in that timeframe.

Against the Robins they were in command in the first half, but again were left to rue their inability to put the game to bed, and Lowe thinks that they need to sort things out if they want to make a real push for a place in the Championship’s top six this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“I thought the first half went really well,” he told the club’s official website. “They didn’t cause us too many problems and it’s frustrating being in the backline because it’s evident that this season we’ve conceded a lot of goals. But it’s not just the backline, from ‘Beads’ right up to the forwards, it’s the same, because we feel we are getting ourselves into really good positions and don’t capitalise on it.

“We know that as players, we know what a great opportunity we’ve got in touching distance of the play-offs so we need to change it quickly... Bristol City were fighting for the same thing as us last night and they were probably buzzing to come away with a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s more frustrating because we’ve played a number of games like that where we’ve come away thinking ‘How have we not got the three points?’ and we have to change it.”

Lowe has been a standout performer for the Owls this season since joining from Sheffield United in the summer, and he’ll be hoping to keep up his own personal form this weekend when they travel to Queens Park Rangers.