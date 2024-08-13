Sheffield Wednesday make unsurprising ticket announcement as Owls hit the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday fans have unsurprisingly sold out their full allocation for their trip to Sunderland this coming weekend.

Wednesdayites have made a bit of a habit of travelling in numbers in recent years, and it was recently announced that they’d be taking a full contingent to this week’s Carabao Cup game against Hull City.

Now it’s been confirmed that they have sold over 2,000 tickets for the game against the Black Cats, a stadium that the Owls were celebrating in just a few months ago after securing their Championship status on the last day of the 2023/24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the club read, “The Owls’ first Championship away game of the new campaign has sold out to visiting supporters.

“Wednesday travel to Sunderland next Sunday, 18 August, and our allocation of 2,092 tickets has been snapped up… The Stadium of Light contest kicks off at midday and will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event channel.”

Tickets for the game were due to go on general sale later this week, however that will no longer be the case given that sales didn’t even reach the fifth phase – it remains to be seen if any more will be given, but it’s unlikely that they will be allocated the 2,600 that they got back in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday got off to a brilliant start in the league over the weekend with a thumping 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, and they’ll be hoping for more of the same when they head north in a few days’ time.