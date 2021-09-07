The Owls have tinkered with the make up of their behind-the-scenes set-up since Darren Moore’s arrival as manager in March and have welcomed Steve Doyle to the club as Head of First Team Analysis.

Doyle acted as a Domestic and Technical Scout at Ibrox, where he centred on video scouting and the identification of far-flung transfer targets, a role that became particularly prevalent since the coronavirus crisis hit. He was also tasked with scouting opposition in the Europa League.

Doyle had joined in June 2019 to work alongside England legend Gerrard from Derby County.

Steve Doyle has joined Sheffield Wednesday's backroom staff.

Indeed, there he had worked alongside Gerrard’s long-time Three Lions midfield partner Frank Lampard. In nearly 13 years at Derby he held four roles, rising from a Coach and Development Officer through to Academy Coach and Head of Academy Performance Analysis before in October 2017 shifting to First Team Technical Analyst.

Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday backroom staff has undergone a steady transformation in recent months.

His long-time right-hand man Jamie Smith was immediately brought in as assistant manager from Doncaster Rovers back in March alongside Paul Williams who was replaced by Simon Ireland at the start of this season with Williams citing personal reasons for his departure.

Adriano Basso was brought in as the club’s goalkeeping coach, while there have been a handful of other tweaks to personal and roles.