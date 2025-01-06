Sheffield Wednesday make Josh Windass decision after Santos bid - report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly rejected a bid from Brazilian giants, Santos, according to reports today.

It was reported last week that Santos were keen on trying to get a deal done for the Owls ace, with Windass’ former Rangers manager, Pedro Caixhinha, again looking to try and organise a reunion with his former player. He did the same during his time at Argentinian outfit, Club Atlético Talleres.

The 30-year-old is in superb form at the moment, with five goals in his last six matches for Wednesday, so it’s no surprise to see him attract interest from elsewhere, however it does appear unlikely that Danny Röhl - or Dejphon Chansiri for that matter - would be open to the idea of letting one of the club’s more important players leave midway through a campaign.

An interesting element, however, was the player himself’s suggestion that he was coming out of contract at the end of this season - meaning that he could be free to leave at the end of the campaign without any transfer fee, and potentially even sign a precontract from now as long as it’s with a club outside of England.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Sunday, the Owls attacker said, “It came as a surprise this morning to be honest when my agent called me, but I love playing where I’m playing. Obviously when your contract is up where you are there’s going to be talk like there always is. It came as a surprise this morning because I’ve obviously not spoken to Pedro for a long time but it is what it is. When you’re in form these things are going to happen.”

According to Football League World, the bid from Santos has been knocked back by Wednesday as they seek to keep their top scorer, with the report saying that the club have ‘no intention’ of selling him.