The extra tickets - which were opposed by Barnsley - only went on sale earlier this morning, but a statement from the Owls this afternoon has confirmed that they too are now set to sell out ahead of Monday’s clash at Wembley.
It means that around 44,000 Wednesdayites will be present under the arch for the League One showpiece next week, possibly almost double that of their opponents on the day.
The Reds said in a statement yesterday that they were ‘disappointed to learn that the English Football League (EFL) has reallocated the total amount of tickets for the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final’, adding that, from their point of view, the ‘potential risk to our supporters was our main concern’.
Wednesday’s social media announcement today said that they were at ‘sell out once again’ following the release of the new allocation, and there will no doubt still be questions asked regarding whether they could be granted any further seats before sales come to a close.