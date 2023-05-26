Sheffield Wednesday fans have once again done the business, selling out the extra 6,000 tickets that they were granted for the play-off final.

The extra tickets - which were opposed by Barnsley - only went on sale earlier this morning, but a statement from the Owls this afternoon has confirmed that they too are now set to sell out ahead of Monday’s clash at Wembley.

It means that around 44,000 Wednesdayites will be present under the arch for the League One showpiece next week, possibly almost double that of their opponents on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds said in a statement yesterday that they were ‘disappointed to learn that the English Football League (EFL) has reallocated the total amount of tickets for the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final’, adding that, from their point of view, the ‘potential risk to our supporters was our main concern’.