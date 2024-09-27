Sheffield Wednesday make decision on future of loan star - sits in player's hands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision has been made on the immediate future of out-on-loan Sheffield Wednesday youngster Mackenzie Maltby, according to his current manager.

The tough-tackling 19-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to his senior career having joined the Seadogs on loan last month. The loan deal was struck as an initial one-month agreement and is due to end after their FA Cup clash at Warrington Rylands on Saturday.

His manager, former Premier League midfielder Jonathan Greening, has spoken glowingly on Maltby’s efforts since arriving in North Yorkshire. The Owls youngster has contributed his first senior goal and has been a star man, earning man of the match plaudits in their win over Scunthorpe United over the weekend.

Speaking to BBC York, Greening revealed that Wednesday had agreed to extend Maltby’s loan deal and that the decision now lay with the player. He expressed a confidence that he would stay on to continue efforts that have them sat seventh in the National League North just five points of table-topping Scunthorpe.

“I’ve just got off the phone with Sheffield Wednesday and it’s hopefully all agreed that he can stay on for an extra month,” Greening said. “His loan actually ends after Saturday’s game. Fingers crossed that Macca agrees to it, but it’s all been sorted that he can stay for an extra month. I’m sure he’ll want to stay because he’s bee playing really well, he got man of the match on Saturday. Hopefully it will all be signed and sorted by tomorrow (Friday), fingers crossed.”