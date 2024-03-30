Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glover, who will turn 21 in a couple of months, has been a regular for the U21s in S6 for a while now, and made his senior debut under Darren Moore last season having worked his way up through the youth ranks at Middlewood Road.

The midfield man went on to sign a new deal once the 2022/23 campaign had come to an end, but The Star understands that the club will not be exercising the one-year option on his deal as he looks for the next step in his career elsewhere.

Having spent time out on loan with the likes of Spennymoor Town, Gainsborough Trinity and Belper Town, Glover does have some good experience in the lower leagues of English football, and he could prove to be a savvy signing for somebody in the National League or National League North once he becomes a free agent at the end of June.

Glover joined Wednesday aged 14, and showed his versatility by playing as both a central midfielder and right wingback during his recent years at the club, and he’ll be desperate to try and find a new home as soon as possible so he can get settled ahead of the 2024/25 season.