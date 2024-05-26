Sheffield Wednesday make contact over Ike Ugbo transfer - but may have to wait

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have initiated contact over the potential signing of Ike Ugbo, The Star understands, though they may face a wait on a deal progressing.

The Canada international joined Wednesday on loan from French club Troyes in January and played a starring role in their remarkable survival effort, scoring seven important goals in his 19 appearances in Owls colours. The Star previously reported that Ugbo is being seen as a transfer target for Wednesday heading into what could be a busy summer.

Troyes were relegated to the French third tier and despite having two years remaining on his contract, Ugbo is expected to leave for pastures new in the coming months. It’s understood as things stand this will most likely be a permanent switch, with a host of clubs said to be interested in taking him on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday’s tying-down of manager Danny Röhl to a new contract has delivered clarity as the club look to press on with contract negotiations and set about pulling their squad together. Röhl has spoken about the need to do so as quickly as possible, allowing for a full pre-season with the bulk of his squad.

But The Star understands that as things stand the completion of any deal for Ugbo is unlikely to take place before this summer’s Copa America tournament, in which the 25-year-old is expected to play a major part for Canada. The dates of the US-based tournament run from the early hours of June 21 - when Ugbo’s side will play in the curtain-raiser against Argentina - with the final set for July 14.