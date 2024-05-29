Sheffield Wednesday make contact over exciting former Celtic attacker
The 21-year-old has been considered an exciting prospect for a number of years now, and made his debut for Scottish giants, Celtic, at the age of just 16 in 2019 – he has represented both England and Scotland at youth level, and joined the Ligue 1 side as a free agent in 2022.
Things didn’t quite work out in his first season in France, and at the start of the 2023/24 campaign it was decided that he would head out on loan to England, where he would join Blackpool for their hopeful push for promotion. They didn’t get it, but Dembélé grabbed 21 goals and assists in his 39 games in League One as he lit up the stage for the Tangerines.
He won the Junior Seasiders Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Supporters' Player of the Season for his efforts, and finished the campaign as one of the most exciting young talents in the division.
The Star understands that, while it is still in the early stages, Wednesday have made contact with Brest about the possibility of the young attacker making a step up in divisions next season by joining the Owls on loan – however it is unknown whether the French outfit are open to him leaving again at this stage.
Dembélé has a contract with the club until 2026, so any club wishing to try and sign him on a permanent basis would have to pay a significant fee, however should the right deal be put forward then a loan move may well be possible.
