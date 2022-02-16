Sheffield Wednesday make announcement over Accrington Stanley game amid downpour

The inclement weather in Sheffield has seen a consistent downpour of rain on and off for a few days now, and this afternoon’s weather has got plenty of fans wondering whether the game against Accrington will be able to go ahead – especially given the state of the pitch for the defeat to Rotherham United over the weekend.

Now, with around three hours until kick off, it has been confirmed that an early pitch inspection will take place at 5.30, with a decision being made after that with regards to whether the match will be able to go ahead or not.

They said on their official Twitter account this afternoon, “The referee will conduct a pitch inspection at Hillsborough at 5.30pm… We will bring you further updates as soon as possible.”

We’ll bring updates as we get them.