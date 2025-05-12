Young Sheffield Wednesday defender, Mackenzie Maltby, was rewarded for an excellent season at the Scarborough Athletic awards over the weekend.

The 20-year-old centre back joined the Seadogs last year at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, and did so well that they extended his spell in order for him to stick around. Sadly an injury cut his time short in the first half of the season, but he left such a mark that once he’d recovered they went back in and signed him again.

Maltby went on to play 24 times in the National League North and FA Cup, also playing a big role as they went on to lift the North Riding Senior Cup this month, and it was revealed on Saturday that he had been named as their Young Player of the Season at their year-end awards.

Mackenzie Maltby is one for the future

It remains to be seen what will happen with the talented central defender next season, however he has been offered a new deal to stay at Middlewood Road, and no doubt a decisions will be made during preseason as to whether he will spend time back out on loan or have more of a role to play among the first team at Wednesday.

Scarborough eventually finished 13th in the NLN, the same position they ended up in in 2023/24, but for Maltby it will have been a serious learning experience as he enjoyed his first full season in senior football. He also got on the scoresheet twice for them as well.

All of Wednesday’s loans have now come to an end, however not all of them will return to the club for preseason given that the likes of Mallik Wilks and Jack Hall are due to see their contracts at the club expire in a couple of months’ time.

