Sheffield Wednesday: Luhukay wants Owls at home after booking place in FA Cup fifth round

Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay wants another home draw in the fifth round of the FA Cup after their 3-1 triumph over Reading.

Striker Atdhe Nuhiu scored in each half and George Boyd also registered at Hillsborough as the Owls recorded just a third victory in their last 15 competitive matches.

Luhukay, who handed a debut to new signing Joey Pelupessy, said: “We are happy to be in the next round of the cup. It was a very hard game over 90 minutes.

“Reading had chances to score the first goal but we were highly effective with our chances. We scored goals in the right moments.

“But I must compliment my team. We fought from the first to last minute in the game.

“I hope that we have a home game (in the next round) with our fans behind us.”

Three of Nuhiu’s four goals this season have come in the competition.

Luhukay said: “He had a very good game and I’m happy he scored two goals.

“I’m very happy with both him and Marco.

The Dutchman went on to praise Cameron Dawson, who was given the nod in between the sticks. The academy starlet produced a series of excellent stops to frustrate Reading, including a save in a one-on-one situation to foil midfielder David Edwards in the early stages.

“Cammy had fantastic moments and I think he was also very important,” said Luhukay, who denied the Owls are interested in signing Admira Wacker midfielder Christoph Knasmüllner.

“We have two very young goalkeepers in Cammy and Joe [Wildsmith]. I see it every day in training.

“They work unbelievably hard to be better goalkeepers. We are very happy with both young goalkeepers.”