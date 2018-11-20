Sheffield Wednesday: Luhukay says Owls are ready for a “new start” after international break

Have your say

Jos Luhukay wants Wednesday to finally end their Hillsborough hoodoo this weekend.

The Owls haven't won at home in three months since they saw off Ipswich Town back on August 25.

That lack of form on home soil has contributed to Wednesday tumbling down the Championship table.

They headed into the October international break sitting in sixth place in the league but return after the current break eight points adrift of the play-offs.

But Luhukay's men have a golden chance to address that over the coming week.

They face back-to-back games at S6 with Derby County the visitors on Saturday, before Bolton Wanderers arrive just three days later.

"When you have two home games in a row, you want to win them both," Luhukay said.

"In these two games we want to try and find good defending and find our offensive ways.

"This is maybe a new start for the team.

"Hopefully the success will come back to us."

Luhukay will be hopeful that Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) is back in contention. The forward hasn’t featured since Wednesday’s win at Bristol City on October 7.

Read more Owls news from the Star