Sheffield Wednesday: Luhukay leaves it late over the striker who feels ‘part of the Owls family’

Sheffield Wednesday are giving striker Lucas Joao every chance to prove his fitness ahead of tomorrow's Championship clash with Ipswich Town.

The centre-forward, who hasn't featured since the opening day of the campaign because of a groin issue, is back in full training.

He is being assessed by the club's medical team today, but a decision on his availability could be made even later as the Owls target another Hillsborough victory after the 2-1 midweek triumph over Millwall saw them win for the first time in the league this season.

"I can give the answer on Lucas's fitness only after training today, or tomorrow we must see how he is," said manager Jos Luhukay.

"He needs to to be 100 per cent fit before he comes back into our team. Maybe he can help us against Ipswich."

Joao revealed he had no hesitation in this week signing a new contract which ties him to Wednesday until 2021.

"The club is amazing," the 25-year-old Portugal international said. "I am part of the family. I am happy to be here. I have fantastic teammates. This made my decision easy. The most important thing is that I show my worth here.

"Saturday? Let's see. Obviously I need to be fit, then the gaffer will decide if I play or not. It is hard when you are injured because you cannot give help to your colleagues.

"The fans have seen good things from me but I hope I can improve. I feel a little bit sad about the start to the season because nobody wants to get injured. I want to help the team.

Let's see the decision of the physios. If they say 'yes', then I say 'yes' as well!"

Luhukay welcomed Joao committing his future to the club.

"He is at an age where he can still develop himself and he must keep progressing," the boss said. "He must not think he is ready and his career is stopping.

"He must keep making the next steps. His best football years are ahead of him. We like his quality."

The Owls hope to have Daniel Pudil in contention for tomorrow's game after the defender was taken off with a groin problem at Brentford last Sunday.

